'The right thing to do': N.B. makes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation provincial holiday
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is now being declared a provincial holiday in New Brunswick.
The announcement comes days after First Nations chiefs called on the province to make the change.
The day honours the children who never returned home from residential schools, as well as survivors and their families.
A statement from the Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. (MTI) chiefs says while this holiday does not reconcile issues or differences with the government, it is a step in the right direction.
“By granting this holiday, the government of New Brunswick is giving New Brunswickers an opportunity to reflect on how we can learn from each other and work together as treaty partners,” the statement from MTI read.
The six chiefs of Wolastoqey Nation say they are pleased with the government's decision.
"Honouring Truth and Reconciliation with a proper day of reflection was always the right thing to do," said the chiefs in the statement.
New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn says she encourages residents “to reflect and be reminded that reconciliation is not just one day of the year.”
Sept. 30 will be treated as any other provincial holiday. Essential services, including health care, will operate as normal.
More than 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were forced to attend residential and so-called Indian Day schools from the 1870s to 1996.
The federal government first commemorated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
Why are lakes becoming less blue?
Climate change is leading to lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, a new study has found.
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona to make landfall, CTVNews.ca takes at look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for 'violations of team policies.'
OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
N.Y. probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
Toronto
-
Kids' Tylenol, Advil liquid and chewable in 'significant shortage' in Ontario
Tylenol and Advil for children – both in liquid and chewable forms – are under a 'significant shortage,' leading pharmacists to control supply and recommend cutting adult doses for children, according to the Ontario Pharmacists Association.
-
One of Toronto's most well-known restaurant owners dies after battle with cancer
Toronto restaurateur Peter Oliver, who started with a sandwich shop in midtown Toronto in the 70s and went on to become a recognizable name around the city’s restaurant scene, has passed away.
-
Here's why the cannabis market in Toronto is facing chronic growing pains
Toronto has more than 400 legal cannabis retailers, but an industry that was once experiencing a “green rush” is now finding itself amidst chronic struggles.
Calgary
-
Municipalities meet in Calgary, hear from UCP leadership contenders
Alberta's UCP leadership hopefuls are reaching out to hundreds of the province's municipal officials as delegates meet in Calgary.
-
Two of three suspects on the run following pharmacy robberies in N.E. Calgary
One down, two to go: Calgary police are asking the public for an assist in apprehending the remaining suspects in a recent pair of pharmacy robberies.
-
Alberta to resume fuel tax collection in October
With the price of oil dropping, the Alberta government is reinstating its fuel tax in October. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will be charged a partial tax of 4.5 cents per litre.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on fighting climate change.
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat the first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
-
Suspects arrested in Vancouver, Ottawa following Montreal-Island mall shooting
Montreal police say officers arrested two suspects following the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the parking lot of a mall on the Island of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Knife image, video of woman holding it prior to being shoved by officer released by Edmonton police
An Edmonton Police Service officer who shoved a woman to the ground before arresting her in an act caught on camera did his job properly, the acting chief told police commissioners Thursday afternoon.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
Man, RCMP dog injured during gun call in Sylvan Lake, Alta.
A police dog underwent surgery Wednesday night after a violent takedown of a man accused of pointing a gun at officers, RCMP announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Residents angry about slow response time to diesel spill near Foleyet
Some people who live near the Town of Foleyet are questioning why a diesel fuel spill from a transport collision wasn't contained before it began leaching into a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury post-secondary students talk about consent
Three post-secondary schools in Sudbury have released a video to raise awareness about the importance of consent.
-
Tutors help northern students make up for lost time
Two years of virtual and hybrid schooling is leading to more kids falling behind, says a Sault-based tutoring agency.
London
-
Leaders in Oxford express concerns over proposed riding changes
A small section of rural Oxford in the western part of the county could become swallowed up by a new riding that would include much of east London.
-
Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro found guilty of historical sexual offences
An audible gasp could be heard from the courtroom gallery in Goderich Superior Court Thursday as the jury returned their verdict. Cam Doig — guilty on all counts.
-
Harvest Lunch kicks of United Way campaign for Elgin-Middlesex
After a two-year hiatus, the Harvest Lunch returned as an in-person event in St. Thomas Thursday to support the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex.
Winnipeg
-
'I've worked as hard as I can': Bowman reflects on legacy as mayor after final council meeting
Brian Bowman has had his final city council meeting as Winnipeg's mayor before the upcoming municipal election which will choose his replacement.
-
Councillor calls for more consistent trash collection
Cindy Gilroy is calling for the city to mandate a minimum number of garbage bins on the properties of multi-family residences after a garbage pile-up in her ward.
-
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Ottawa
-
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa sent reporters Tyler Fleming and Natalie van Rooy out on Thursday with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay, is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
-
Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa
As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the location of the former Sears store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Vancouver
-
B.C. ranked lowest in financial support programs for seniors: Advocate
Many B.C. seniors are living in poverty and falling further and further behind due to a combination of inflation, increasing rents, and a lack of government supports, according to a new report from the B.C. Seniors Advocate.
-
On the first day of fall, B.C. sees fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 in months
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since early July, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Regina
-
Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.
Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.
-
RPS purchases first aircraft, expected to patrol over city by October
The Regina Police Service (RPS) purchased its first aircraft, a Cessna 182, which is currently getting cameras and surveillance equipment installed onboard.
-
'It unifies people': Regina’s first mariachi band makes debut performance
A group of musicians from five different countries has dubbed themselves Saskatchewan’s first mariachi band.
Vancouver Island
-
Group of 14 non-profits calls on municipalities to do more to create affordable housing
A group of 14 non-profit housing providers has joined forces to create the Vancouver Island Housing Leadership Network, with the goal of seeing more affordable housing built.
-
Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.
-
Victoria police release images of man sought after bus driver threatened with knife
Victoria police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify and locate after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife. Police described the perpetrator as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing 6' tall with a slim build.