'There may be other victims': N.B. RCMP seeks information in historic sexual assault case involving teacher

The Codiac Regional RCMP says there may be more alleged victims in a historic sexual assault case involving a male teacher in Moncton, N.B.

Police say this comes following new information brought forward by alleged victims and witnesses.

"We have heard from many people in the past few weeks, who have shared information regarding alleged incidents dating as far back as 1968, and as recently as 2003," says Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy in a news release.

"Based on the information disclosed to us, we have reason to believe there may be other victims, or witnesses that could help our investigation. We are still actively interviewing people, and collecting information."

The RCMP started investigating in August 2021 following a complaint about sexual assault incidents involving a male teacher at École Champlain elementary in Moncton in 1987 and 1988.

Following a police investigation, a 75-year-old man was arrested in January.

On April 4, Paul J. Maillet, from Notre-Dame, was charged in Moncton provincial court with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency.

He was released on conditions, pending a future court date.

Roy says anyone with information related to the alleged incidents should call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.

"Please know you can come to us, and you will be treated with compassion, care and discretion by trained and experienced investigators. You are not alone. We are here to support you,” he said.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could potentially identify the alleged victim.