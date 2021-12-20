'There's always options': N.S. police, MADD Cape Breton members raise awareness about drunk driving ahead of holidays

Members of the Cape Breton Regional Police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Cape Breton were on the streets of Sydney, N.S. on Monday, raising awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Nobody knows the consequences more so than David Fletcher, who lost nearly his whole family because of a drunk driver.

“I lost my father Jim Fletcher at the age of 68, my sister Shelly at the age of 44, my nephew Jackson at the age of 14 and my niece Emma at the age of 10,” says Fletcher.

According to Fletcher, the crash happened on a highway in Quebec. The driver has since pleaded guilty to 19 charges, including numerous counts of dangerous driving causing death and driving while under the influence.

“It's important for us as a police service to demonstrate that impaired driving enforcement is a priority in our community,” says Robert Walsh, chief of the Cape Breton Regional Police.

It's a message that Walsh and members of MADD Cape Breton wanted to personally deliver to motorists on Monday.

“During this time of year, we often see an increased presence of impaired driving because of the holiday season and people out celebrating. We want people to be responsible and not operate a vehicle while impaired. Find another way to get home,” says Walsh.

Police say it's zero tolerance when it comes to alcohol and drugs, meaning even one alcohol beverage could make the difference.

“That's a case-by-case. One drink to someone might cause an effect; one drink to another person may not cause an effect. We have different types of screening tools to discover whether someone can continue to drive or not,” says constable Brennan Burrows, with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice impaired driving training team.

Burrows says officers use different techniques to determine if someone is impaired, including checking their eyes, asking them to walk a straight line and balancing on a line.

“The other testing we have is something called approved screening device, so that's actually smaller and more compatible and if we suspect someone has been drinking alcohol, then we will read a demand and get a sample from that,” he says.

Burrows says police receive calls on a day-to-day basis, whether it be for distracted or impaired drivers.

MADD members were also handing out red ribbons on Monday as part of a campaign that's been ongoing for several years.

”Making a plan is the best thing to do. A designated driver, public transportation, stay the night. There's always options,” says Rob Matheson, president of MADD Cape Breton.

Options that Fletcher says, if taken, would have made a difference for him and his family.

“All I can remember is hitting the floor and then the next day we're flying up to Quebec and they had the four bodies in the same room. It was pretty difficult,” says Fletcher