BADDECK, N.S. -- For the third straight day, first responders on Cape Breton Island are dealing with another fatal crash on Highway 105 – this time in Bucklaw.

RCMP say Thursday's crash happened just after 2 p.m. and involved a single vehicle. One person was killed as a result but they did not release the person's identity.

The RCMP say a traffic analyst has been called in to investigate the latest incident, but so far there's no word on what caused the three collisions that have claimed the lives of four people.

On Tuesday, a 45 year-old woman died on the same highway in South Haven after her vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman died Wednesday near Baddeck after their vehicle was involved in a collision with a transport truck.

"It's just so hard to believe," said Jim Austin."Actually we're in shock. We're still trying to process what happened. These people were wonderful people and lived right in the middle of Whycocomagh and they were just getting to an age where they could relax some."

Austin is a family friend and lives in Whycocomagh. He says the couple were active in their community and come from a large family with many friends.

"They had four children and one new grandchild," Austin said.

Waycobah Chief Annie Bernard says the communities along Highway 105 are close-knit and in mourning.

"We're feeling sad for our sister community of Whycocomagh for sure," Bernard said."The village of Whycocomagh always rallied behind us. They always stood beside us and we're standing beside them as well. Our hearts are with them and we're offering our sincere condolences."