HALIFAX -- A woman has died after a car and transport truck collided in Cape Breton’s Victoria County Tuesday morning.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 105 near Exit 12 in South Haven, N.S., shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman from Victoria County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the transport truck, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours as police clear the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.