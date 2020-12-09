HALIFAX -- For the second day in a row, there has been a fatal collision on Highway 105 in Cape Breton.

The RCMP say the collision happened Wednesday morning at Exit 8, near Baddeck, N.S., but no other details have been released at this time.

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the same highway, near Exit 12 in South Haven, N.S., shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the 45-year-old Victoria County woman died at the scene after her car collided with a transport truck.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old man from Hants County, was not injured.

Both collisions are under investigation.