HALIFAX -- A third person has now been charged in connection with the murder of a Fredericton man in May.

Officers with the Fredericton Police Force were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 2.

Police say 29-year-old Justin Leigh Finnemore had been shot and died in hospital.

At the time, police said they had tracked down a vehicle that had dropped Finnemore off at the hospital.

Police arrested several people after stopping the vehicle, but they were later released without charges.

Last week, police arrested 47-year-old Timothy Robert Dunphy of Fredericton and 36-year-old Kevin Mark Sexton of Oromocto, N.B.

Dunphy and Sexton were both charged with second-degree murder in Finnemore’s death.

Now, police say they have also arrested a 21-year-old woman from Fredericton in connection with the case.

Katie Alyssa MacIntosh has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. MacIntosh appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and was remanded into custody. She is due back in court on Aug. 5.