HALIFAX -- Two men have been charged in connection with a murder in Fredericton this spring.

Officers with the Fredericton Police Force were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 2.

Police say 29-year-old Justin Leigh Finnemore had been shot and died in hospital.

At the time, police said they had tracked down a vehicle that had dropped Finnemore off at the hospital.

Police arrested several people after stopping the vehicle, but they were later released without charges.

Now, police have arrested a 47-year-old Fredericton man and a 36-year-old Oromocto man in connection with Finnemore’s death.

Timothy Robert Dunphy, 47, of Fredericton and Kevin Mark Sexton, 36, of Oromocto, N.B., appeared in court Friday.

Fredericton police say both men face charges of second-degree murder.

They say additional arrests are possible, and the investigation is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press.