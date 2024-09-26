ATLANTIC
    • Third person charged in homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman

    Devon Marsman, 16, was reported missing to Halifax Regional Police on March 4, 2022. (Halifax Regional Police) Devon Marsman, 16, was reported missing to Halifax Regional Police on March 4, 2022. (Halifax Regional Police)
    A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.

    Halifax Regional Police say investigators arrested 23-year-old Emma Maria Meta Casey in Dartmouth, N.S., around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

    Casey has been charged with:

    • accessory after the fact to murder
    • indignity to human remains
    • obstructing justice

    Casey is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face the charges.

    Halifax police say human remains recently found are believed to be those of Devon Marsman, but the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is still working to positively identify them. Investigators say they will release an update when the identification process is complete.

    They also say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

    Previous arrests

    During a news conference last week, police said two people were charged in the teen’s death.

    Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, and a 20-year-old man were arrested on Sept. 16.

    Treyton Marsman, who family confirmed is Devon Marsman’s cousin, has been charged with:

    • second-degree murder
    • indignity to human remains
    • obstructing justice

    The 20-year-old, whose name cannot be shared because he was a youth at the time of the murder, has been charged with:

    • accessory after the fact of murder
    • obstructing justice

    Devon disappeared in 2022

    Devon was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022. His mother, Theresa Gray, said he was with another 16-year-old and his older cousin at the time of his last sighting.

    He was reported missing to police on March 4, 2022.

    Devon was 16 at the time.

    Halifax police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance. However, police determined Devon's disappearance was suspicious in late June 2022. That information was not released to the public until October 2022.

    Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia government increased its reward for information on Devon’s disappearance to $250,000. His case was first added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in November 2022.

    Police are asking anyone with information about Devon's homicide to contact them at 902-490-5020.

