This Cape Breton senior is making and selling pins to help Ukraine

A Cape Breton senior is doing what she can to help with relief efforts for Ukraine.

Helen Horne, 94, says giving comes natural to her.

Over the years, she has turned her living room into her own personal workshop for a space to get creative.

"My grandmother taught me to knit and my mother taught me to sew," she said.

Recently, Helen started making pins in the colours of the Ukrainian flag -- blue and yellow -- and selling them on Facebook for $5 each. In the end, she raised more than $500 in support of Ukrainian relief efforts.

"Well I thought, 'Oh those poor people.' You know. We're fortunate over here.”

Not only did Helen make and sell pins, but she also created mini Ukrainian flags. Family and friends say they weren't surprised when she decided to help.

"She's there for any cause. She's there for her family and her community," said Angela Polegatto, a family friend.

Polegatto says Helen has spent decades giving back to organizations like the Salvation Army, her local volunteer fire department and the ladies auxiliary.

"I'm sure she doesn't want the recognition because over the years, she's always done things for the community and her family and friends," Polegatto said.

"I just think it's just remarkable. She never asks for anything in return, and she's always there."

Helen says, for her age, she's grateful she has the energy to help where she can.

"I feel great. It's an honour to do it for people that need it," she said.