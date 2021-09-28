WATERVILLE, N.B. -- Differences of opinion over vaccinations are producing hardship in some families.

"This feels like I'm living in a nightmare and sometimes I like to pretend that it's not real, but it's real," says Joe Gee, whose uncle was rushed by ambulance to the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B., after contracting COVID-19.

It's his second relative admitted to the hospital with the novel coronavirus, among several family members who have not been vaccinated but tested positive.

"I'm just glad that I got vaccinated and my fiancé is vaccinated and we're both alive and healthy to be able to care for everybody that's sick," says Gee, who lives in Carlingford, N.B. "The contact tracing all goes back to the church, and that's where this all started."

Gee says in his community of Carlingford, which is just outside of Perth-Andover, COVID-19 is "spreading rampantly."

That's in Zone 3, also known as the Fredericton region, which now has more than 200 active cases.

"The last two weeks, a lot of people think I'm angry, but really I'm scared more than anything else," Gee said. "This is terrifying."

Tuesday, the province recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 632

There have been two deaths reported, both people in their 80s, one in the Fredericton region and one in the Edmundston region.

There are 40 people in hospital -- 16 in the ICU – and Dr. Serge Melanson says the situation at hospitals is "grave."

"When the capacity of what the hospital can take starts increasing even further, then they need to start looking at tougher decisions around cutting back on planned or elective surgeries for examples or procedures," said the physician who works at a Moncton hospital.

For Gee, his request is simple: if you are able to, and you haven't already, go and get vaccinated for yourself and your loved ones.