'This is very special for Sidney': Crosby's former peewee hockey coach looks ahead to Penguins pre-season game in Halifax

According to Sidney Crosby’s former peewee AAA hockey Coach Paul Mason, there is already high levels of excitement in Cole Harbour following the announcement that Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play a pre-season NHL game versus Ottawa here in Halifax.

The game is set to take place on October 2 at the Scotiabank Centre.

“The community is buzzing about it,” said Mason. “Sidney is well into the second-half of his career. This will be very meaningful for him, as he comes back home.”

Mason also pointed out, for all of Crosby’s hockey success, fans in his home province have had minimal opportunities to see him play in person. The symbolism of this game is not lost on fans -- Crosby himself, is said to be very excited about it.

“This is an opportunity where you will be looking at a huge crowd,” said Mason. “Tickets are going to be a hot item for people to celebrate him and see him play. He loves getting back here with his community and his friends.”

Mason laughingly added, he’s had people reach out to him to see if he can help them up acquire game tickets. “Unfortunately, I can’t help with that,” joked Mason.

