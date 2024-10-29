'This work is critical': First-of-its-kind facility dedicated to marine animal autopsies opens in N.S.
Warning: Some images contained in this article may be disturbing to some.
A first-of-its kind facility for Atlantic Canada dedicated to marine animal autopsies and sampling is opening in Seaforth, N.S.
A news release from the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) says, until now, there has been a significant gap in the organization’s access to safe, sterile and well-equipped facilities to conduct necropsies (animal autopsies) and prepare valuable samples for research and diagnostics.
MARS says the opening of this new lab will fill that important gap in marine animal response, conservation and management in the Maritime provinces.
“This work is incredibly important as it is one of the only means to identify and monitor sources of harm and death to the many species that live in our waters,” reads the news release.
“Sadly, for many of them, these sources are from human activities, which means this work is critical to our collective efforts to protect and recover these animals, especially as several are at some level of risk of extinction.”
Technicians at MARS' new lab prepare to perform a necropsy on a dolphin on Oct. 29, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/ Stephanie Tsicos)
MARS says the Nova Scotia-based lab will provide the organization with many benefits, including:
- allowing them to increase the number of necropsies that are conducted, which means more data on the health of marine animals and causes of harm or death
- allowing them to immediately sample fresh carcasses, resulting in better quality data
- providing a safe space for responders and technicians to work with appropriate and specialized equipment and gear
- providing a space for critical training for new and existing responders and technicians, as well as partners and students
- providing opportunities for enhanced outreach and education
The organization says the new lab was built with the support of Hope for Wildlife, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, as well as many other donors and partners.
MARS is a charitable organization dedicated to marine animal conservation through response, research and engagement. It has been operating for more than 25 years.
The Marine Animal Response Society's new lab in Seaforth, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Marine Animal Response Society)
