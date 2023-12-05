Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
Kings District RCMP responded to the scene on Lakewood Road around noon on Nov. 22.
Police say thousands of chickens were found dead at the facility and the total loss is estimated to be around $160,000.
The RCMP believes the break and enter happened sometime between Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for administrative violations.
NEW 'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Texas man sentenced to 14 years for exploiting eastern Ontario child he met in online video game
A 35-year-old man from Texas has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for luring a minor from the city of Quinte West, Ont.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second-largest city Tuesday, sending ambulances and private cars racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase of the war.
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
Prince Harry challenges decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to U.S.
A lawyer for Prince Harry on Tuesday challenged the British government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted.
-
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
A coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail is watching a video of an inmate who says he witnessed the man's violent struggle with correctional officers.
Calgary
-
Calgary apartment stabbing leaves security guard with serious injuries
A woman is facing several charges following a stabbing attack inside a downtown Calgary apartment building that left a security guard with serious injuries.
-
Fire tears through decommissioned Calgary school
A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary Monday night.
-
Taber, Alta., man dies in workplace incident
An investigation is underway into a fatal workplace accident in Taber, Alta., last month.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
The mayor was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking to the floor.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall
More than 27,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
-
Jason Nixon's son airlifted to hospital after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian University appoints new president, vice-chancellor
Following the resignation of former Laurentian University President Robert Haché more than a year ago, the Sudbury institution is announcing its new permanent leadership.
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
Highway 17 reopened after crash near Iron Bridge
Highway 17 has reopened between Iron Bridge and Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, following a collision Monday evening.
London
-
Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame gives Graney award to Buck Martiniez
The annual award handed out from St. Marys Ont. shrine recognizes a media member for their significant lifelong contributions to Canadian baseball.
-
London, Ont. man arrested in undercover child pornography investigation
A London, Ont. man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he made plans to meet a youth he believed he’d been speaking to online, but arrived to find police officers.
-
'Clipper system' dropping into our region Tuesday
It’s been a cold and dreary start to December, and although there will be a brief reprieve on Wednesday with some sunshine, overcast skies will continue to blanket the Forest City.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Manitoba RCMP seizes millions in drug and money laundering investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to release information on a drug and money laundering investigation that led to the seizure of millions of dollars.
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning
A stopped eastbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.
Vancouver
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for administrative violations.
Regina
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
Four arrested, 2 at large in Moose Jaw robbery, confinement case, police say
Moose Jaw police say two people remain at large while four others have been arrested and charged in a robbery, extortion and confinement case at a trailer court on Nov. 28.
-
Sask. high school students can now earn credit for volunteerism
Many high school students in Saskatchewan are already volunteers in their local community, but now they can earn a "volunteerism" credit.
Vancouver Island
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
B.C. city prepares to stickhandle removal of world's largest hockey stick
Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley Regional District wants to know who is willing to take a shot at owning the world's largest hockey stick.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.