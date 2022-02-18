Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people are without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
Nova Scotia Power opened its emergency operations centre on Thursday in advance of the storm. The utility says the EOC provides a central place to coordinate planning for outage restoration and response.
“It has been a busy winter storm season. We are preparing for our seventh storm in as many weeks,” Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, said in a news release. “We will ensure we are well positioned across the province in order to be able to respond as needed for our customers.”
The utility says there are 400 crew members working to restore power across the province.
Nova Scotia Power was reporting 661 active outages affecting 24,452 customers across the province as of 3 p.m. Friday.
In New Brunswick, 2,108 NB Power customers were without power as of 3 p.m.
Maritime Electric was reporting 118 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The weather and power outages forced a number of schools to close. Classes were cancelled in the Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional centres for education. There was a handful of other school closures in Nova Scotia, while some schools dismissed students early due to ongoing power outages.
In New Brunswick, all schools were closed in the Anglophone East and Anglophone North school districts. There were some closures and early dismissals in the other school districts as well.
Prince Edward Island schools did not report any closures Friday.
TRANSPORTATION AND FLOODING
Police in the Maritimes are warning motorists and residents about poor road conditions and flooding.
Travel advisories were in place Friday for some highways in New Brunswick -- some due to snow and ice and others due to flooding.
The City of Moncton, N.B., warned that heavy rain was causing flooding around the city, while flooding affected transit routes In Saint John, N.B.
In Nova Scotia, a number of roads and highways were closed across the province due to flooding and washouts, while a downed tree blocked a road Dartmouth, N.S.
Strong winds and choppy water forced Halifax Transit to suspend Alderney Ferry service temporarily Friday afternoon.
WARNINGS IN EFFECT
Environment Canada has issued flash freeze, rainfall and wind warnings for all of Nova Scotia.
Most of New Brunswick is under flash freeze and rainfall warnings while a snowfall warning has been issued for Campbellton and Restigouche counties. Freezing rain warnings are in effect in the Miramichi and Mount Carleton areas.
Flash freeze warnings are in effect across Prince Edward Island. Kings and Queens counties are also under wind warnings while a rainfall warning has been issued for Prince County.
KALIN’S CALL
The peak of the southerly winds hit Friday morning for southern New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, with some of the strongest gusts reaching between 90 km/h and 115 km/h.
Heading into early Friday afternoon, New Brunswick and P.E.I. are moving past the peak of those winds. Nova Scotia will move past the peak by late Friday afternoon.
The change comes with a turn in the wind direction from the south to the northwest. While diminishing into and through Friday evening, the northwest winds are ushering in some much colder air. Temperature falls of 10 degrees in an hour were reported in New Brunswick, with the shift in wind direction.
New Brunswick and P.E.I. should be back below zero by mid-afternoon Friday. Nova Scotia should fall below zero by late afternoon and early evening. Wet, untreated surfaces and any remaining precipitation will turn icy quickly due to the fast fall in temperature.
The wind will continue to come down overnight, but it will be colder. Most low temperatures for the region will be several degrees below freezing or even down into the minus-teens and 20s.
This image shows reported peak gusts in the Maritimes at weather station sites up until 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022.
This image shows reported peak gusts in the Maritimes at weather station sites up until 1 p.m. Friday.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
Ottawa urged to repatriate deteriorating Canadian woman held in Syria camp
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
Loosening of restrictive measures could mean 'moderate' bump in hospitalizations: Tam
As the country lifts restrictive measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, Canadians should expect a rise in cases and hospitalizations, according to Canada's chief public health officer.
'It's been beyond frustrating': B.C. man fighting for compensation after rare vaccine injury
A Langley, B.C., man who suffered a rare condition called VITT after getting his AstraZeneca vaccine is now fighting for compensation.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Toronto police warn of heavier presence downtown this weekend amid ongoing convoy protests in Ottawa
Toronto police say they are deploying a heavier presence downtown this weekend due to the recent convoy protests across the country, especially in Ottawa.
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.
-
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Strike, pressure tactics planned in Quebec's community sector next week
There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
3 charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton man
Four people have been charged in the death of an Edmonton man who was reported missing before his body was found northeast of the capital city.
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Push for safer northern highways continues, northern MPP's bill heads to debate next week
Northern highways continue to see collisions and fatalities, fuelling northern New Democrat MPP Guy Bourgouin's push to get his 'Making Northern Highways Safer Act' passed at Queen's Park.
-
London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrants
Two people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of various drugs during a pair of search warrants.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Fatal house fire under investigation in Teeswater, Ont.
For the second time this week, there’s been a fatal fire in Midwestern Ontario.
-
Manitoba adds two new COVID-19 deaths; hospital numbers below 600
Manitoba added two new deaths on Friday related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,649.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
Vehicle rollover ends with RCMP drug seizure
A vehicle rollover on Highway 1 ended with RCMP arresting the driver after officers found illicit drugs.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting
The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.
-
Possible 'cannibalistic behaviour' of sturgeon a 'big concern' for health of B.C.'s Fraser River: conservation group
A conservation group says it's concerned about the health of B.C.'s Fraser River after a large white sturgeon was spotted with a smaller sturgeon in its mouth earlier this month.
-
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
-
Up to 50 victims impacted in Facebook Marketplace scams, Vancouver police warn
Dozens of people have fallen victim to local Facebook Marketplace scams, Vancouver police said in a warning to the public Friday.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.
-
City of Duncan to pay for policing costs as population surpasses 5,000
The City of Duncan, B.C., is now on the hook for police funding, now that its population has risen above 5,000, based on the latest national census data.
-
'It's like a museum': Victoria military antique shop closing after 32 years
Many businesses have been in survival mode since the start of the pandemic, and one long-standing Victoria store is finally waving the white flag.