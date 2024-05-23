'Threat for severe weather continues': Tornado watch in effect for New Brunswick's Victoria County

A tornado watch is in effect for New Brunswick’s Victoria County.

According to Environment Canada’s website, conditions in the area are “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.”

The watch warns that strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

“The threat for severe weather continues this evening. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” reads the website.

When a tornado warning is issued, Environment Canada recommends the following:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

“Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes,” according to Environment Canada.

Heavy rainfall

The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.

Thunderstorms came across northern areas of New Brunswick Thursday morning into early afternoon. Along with lightning, the thunderstorms are producing some rainfall rates as high as 20 to 40 mm/hr. That heavy of a rainfall can reduce visibility and lead to pooling water on roads. The storms are moving quickly eastward at 50 to 60 km/h. The fast speed of the storms does reduce the risk of flooding.

Thursday afternoon risk

A second round of showers and broken thunderstorms is expected to develop and move across New Brunswick Thursday afternoon into evening. The risk begins first in the northwest region of the province early in the afternoon. The risk of thunderstorms then becomes more widespread late afternoon and through the first part of the evening for the province. During that time, there is also a risk for western Prince Edward Island. The risk for thunderstorms for New Brunswick and western P.E.I. should be diminished by 8 to 10 p.m.

A second round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop and move west-to-east across New Brunswick Thursday afternoon into evening.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with thunderstorms moving west to east across Victoria county at a speed of 45 km/h.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," read Environment Canada's website.

Thursday night risk

As the front triggering the thunderstorms moves towards P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Thursday night, the risk of thunderstorms for both of those provinces will rise. The risk of thunderstorms for P.E.I. will be highest between 6 p.m. and midnight. The risk of thunderstorms for Nova Scotia is highest from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guysborough, Richmond, and Cape Breton counties in eastern Nova Scotia continue with a lower risk until near 6 a.m. Friday.

The thunderstorms will be scattered in coverage, so not every community will have one pass over. Lightning will be the most common hazard with the thunderstorms. Some may be capable of producing heavy downpours.

An increased risk of thunderstorms for Thursday night and overnight for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Temperatures and humidity outlook

There is less humid air located behind the front. Much of the mugginess of the week will be out of the air for New Brunswick on Friday and falling for both Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

High temperatures are still expected to be well above average for late May on Friday. Areas off the coastline will once again likely reach the mid-to-high 20s. High temperatures will cool for Saturday with high-teens and low-twenties for New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia. Closer to the mid-teens are expected for P.E.I. and Cape Breton.

A nice enough start to the weekend. Mixed sun and cloud, air a bit cooler and drier compared to much of this week.