Three charged in connection with robbery at Halifax hotel: police
Halifax police have charged three people in connection with a robbery at a hotel in the city.
Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Comfort Inn at 560 Bedford Highway.
“A group of people approached two men who were known to them and demanded their belongings. A man in the group had what was believed to be a firearm. The victims fled the area, leaving their belongings behind,” said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.
Police say three men and three women were arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized.
Two men and a woman have been charged with robbery and weapons offences in relation to the incident. The other three people were released without charges.
Alicia Michelle McInnis, 22, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face two counts of robbery and one count of breach of probation.
Joshua Joseph German, 24, and Tyshon Tolliver, 22, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face charges of:
- two counts of robbery
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- dealing with a firearm contrary to regulations
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm without a licence
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
German is also facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon.