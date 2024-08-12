ATLANTIC
    • Three dead after crash at Mount William: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Three people died in a collision in Mount William, N.S., Sunday night, prompting an RCMP investigation.

    Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision just between the Trenton connector and Granton exit of Highway 106 at around 10:45 p.m.

    Upon arrival, police found both vehicles on fire.

    The driver of one of the vehicles, as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP say they are unable to provide further information about the vehicles involved or the cause of the collision.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist attested the scene, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

    A section of the highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but it has since been reopened.

