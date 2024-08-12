Three dead after crash in Pictou County: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    Three people died in a collision in Mount William, N.S., Sunday night, prompting an RCMP investigation.

    Police responded to the two-vehicle collision just between the Trenton connector and Granton exit of Highway 106 around 10:45 p.m.

    When police arrived, they found both vehicles on fire.

    The driver of one of the vehicles, as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP say they are unable to provide further information about the vehicles involved or the cause of the collision.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist attested the scene, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

    A section of the highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but it has since been reopened.

