New cricket pitch in Sydney, N.S., another sign of community’s ever-growing diversity

If hockey is Canada's game, cricket might be as popular among the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's (CBRM) South Asian population.

"It's played by everybody,” said Mohammed Junaid, who is originally from India and is now a member of the Cape Breton Cricket Association.

A new cricket pitch is being built at the former Atlantic Street soccer field in Sydney's south end.

A group of people, most of them from India, had already been playing there and around town, but they wanted a more permanent place.

"It's going to make use of the whole field,” Junaid said of the new pitch. “We were only able to use a little part of the field. With (the new pitch) being in the centre, we will have the full 360 degrees of the field."

The CBRM took the cricket players up on the idea, partly because they felt it would expose Cape Bretoners to a sport ingrained in the newcomers’ culture.

"They approached the CBRM through the Mayor's office, the recreation department, Parks and Grounds,” said Jenna MacQueen of CBRM communications. "I think it just goes to show that our community is much more diverse than it was, and we're really happy to see that and that we're able to identify their needs and make sure that there's a field for them to use."

As a further sign of the sport's growing presence in Sydney, a community learn-to-play event along with a tournament is being held Sunday at Cape Breton University.

"A month from now, it should all be ready,” Junaid said of the new pitch.

Project proponents say fencing will be added for the safety of people who use the surrounding walking track.

"The ultimate goal is, of course, to get a lot more people to play here,” Junaid said. “A lot more youth to get involved in it and grow the sport."

