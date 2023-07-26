Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 2 in Whites Cove around 1 p.m.

The westbound lane of Highway 2 was closed in the area due to construction. Police say motorists were using the eastbound lane to circulate in both directions.

Sgt. Andre Lauzon with Keswick RCMP says four vehicles were involved in the collision, a tractor trailer, a box truck, a minivan and a pickup truck with a trailer.

A 55-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., a 54-year-old man from Greater-Lakeburn, N.B., and a 32-year-old man from Timber River, N.B., died at the scene.

Lauzon says a fire broke out at the scene due to the crash and the tractor trailer and a box truck burned out.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Lauzon says one person has since been released and one remains in hospital for observation.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed following the crash.

Police said on Twitter Wednesday morning the road closure remained in effect, with traffic being rerouted through Route 105.

Due to yesterday’s collision, Highway 2 in #WhitesCove will remain closed today, Wednesday July 26. Traffic is being diverted through Route 105. For updates, please call 511 or visit https://t.co/XSpXyNtebj. pic.twitter.com/qlsPueEdzb — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) July 26, 2023

Lauzon says police released the scene at 4 a.m., but the minister of transportation kept the road closed for repairs. It’s expected it will remain closed until at least Thursday.

