Three men have been arrested after shots were allegedly fired near a home in Sydney Mines, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police officers spotted a Dodge Ram truck speed through an intersection around 3 a.m.

Police followed the vehicle and, while they were in pursuit, received reports that shots had been heard on Main Street and that a vehicle matching the truck’s description had fled the scene.

Officers followed the truck onto Highway 125. Additional vehicles also responded and helped pull the truck over.

The driver and two passengers were arrested at the scene. They remain in custody.

Police say two people were home at the time of the alleged shooting, but no one was injured.

There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say they are treating the matter as an isolated incident.