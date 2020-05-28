HALIFAX -- There are three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick-- all linked to the cluster in Campbellton -- and the province's chief medical officer of health expects there will be more.

"These were completely preventable," Dr. Jennifer Russell said Thursday afternoon during a new conference in Fredericton.

One of the three new cases is a health-care worker which means that two of the six active cases in New Brunswick work in health care.

Dr. Russell is encouraging people in Zone 5 to get tested.

"Everyone in that region should be on high alert," Dr. Russell said.

Testing sites are being set up in the zone, including mobile testing. Dr. Russell asking that non-essential travel be limited to the area.

NEW: Vitalité Health says COVID-19 testing will be offered to everyone who wants it, in the Campbellton region, starting tomorrow.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said public safety officials are in the Campbellton region to ensure compliance with public health directives.

The news comes shortly after the New Brunswick legislature was adjourned just two days after it opened because of the disclosure of a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Campbellton area Wednesday.

The house speaker and two other Liberal MLAs returned to their homes in Campbellton-Dalhousie last night to self-isolate. The move comes just two days after the legislature opened.

Liberal MLA Roger Melanson says his three colleagues who cover the Campbellton region are planning to get tested. They don’t have symptoms. All MLAs are being asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

Two of them issued a joint statement, saying they will be asking about getting tested for the virus, even though they have yet to display any symptoms.

"These are unprecedented times and we both believe it's best we return to our home ridings," said Guy Arseneault, who represents Campbellton-Dalhousie, and Gilles LePage, the member for Restigouche West. "We have no symptoms but will self-monitor."

The house may not sit now until June 9. The original plan for the legislature was to sit Tuesday to Thursday for the next four weeks.

Green party Leader David Coon said the adjournment until June 9 was unavoidable, given the fact that the legislature brings together 47 people from across the province.

"Given the potential of a 'super spreader event' from the cluster in Campbellton, we felt it was really important to ensure that we allow the 14-day incubation period to go by," Coon said outside the legislature.

He said politicians must make a point of modelling good health-care hygiene.

"We have a situation where MLAs could potentially act as vectors to spread the virus from one region of the province through their interaction with other MLAs back to other regions of the province," he said.

"So the cautious approach to take was to adjourn."

On Wednesday, public health officials revealed that a health-care professional employed at the Campbellton Regional Hospital made a personal trip to Quebec and didn't self-isolate upon return.

The hospital shut down its emergency department Wednesday night and cancelled all non-urgent or elective procedures when it was learned that the employee was in contact with several patients during a two-week period.

In a statement, Vitalite says the closure of many services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will continue until early next week.



The health network believes the worker of the facility had contact with about 50 employees.

Higgs said information about the case has been passed over to the RCMP and mentioned that there could also be professional repercussions as well.

A statement from the New Brunswick Medical Society today says they are ''deeply concerned."

"Physicians across New Brunswick have been working diligently for months battling the COVID-19 pandemic to protect New Brunswickers," said Dr. Chris Goodyear, the society's president. "All health-care professionals have a responsibility to abide by public health guidelines and the provincial state of emergency. No one is or should be exempt from the rules and recommendations put in place to protect our province.”

Last week, the province moved to the yellow phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the opening of more businesses and services.

Dr. Russell, said the Campbellton area will take a step backwards to the orange level, which means a return to tighter restrictions on physical distancing.

The three new cases bring the province's total of confirmed cases to 126 and 120 of those had recovered until the Campbellton cluster emerged.

All MLA's are being asked to self-monitor for 14 days.