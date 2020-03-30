ENFIELD, N.S. -- There are now three more cases of COVID-19 at a Nova Scotia nursing home.

A spokesperson with Rosecrest Communities, which runs the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S., confirms that another staff member and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three people were tested because they had been in contact with another employee who has the virus.

Sunday, Nova Scotia public health announced that an employee was among the 12 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Saturday, the province announced workers at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., and an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement community in Halifax, had tested positive for the virus.

The spokesperson for Rosecrest Communities says the two residents who tested positive are both over 80 years old and are experiencing mild symptoms, but are "doing well."

Tracey Tulloch says seven other tests performed on other staff and residents at the home have come back negative.

More details to come.