HALIFAX -- There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 110.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the province confirmed twenty new cases were identified on Friday, including two cases related to long-term care facilities in the province.

The 110 infected individuals range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. Most are connected to travel or a known case, says the province.

"Given the number of returning travellers, including snowbirds, and more testing being done, an increase in cases is expected," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Saturday's news release.

"We're three weeks into our response and I know this is hard for everyone. Please continue to be part of flattening the curve by following public health advice and direction."

The province also announced two workers at long-term care facilities in the province have tested positive.

An employee at R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish has tested positive, as has an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement living community in Dartmouth.

The province says all residents, their families and staff at both facilities have been notified. There are no cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities at this time.

"Once we were notified of a case within our staff, we reacted quickly to take the appropriate steps to further protect, test and monitor our residents and support several of our staff to self-isolate and protect themselves from the potential risk", said Michelle Thompson, CEO of R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home. "We will continue to be diligent through these uncertain times."

While no residents or other staff are showing symptoms, some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure, and close contacts are beign tested.

"While this has been an unsettling day for the residents, families and team members at Lewis Hall, we have been preparing our teams for this circumstance for some time," said Jason Shannon, President and COO of Shannex, which operates Lewis Hall. "Today, we moved quickly in collaboration with Public Health to notify residents, families and team members, and have taken additional appropriate precautions when interacting with residents."

Also on Saturday, a worker at the Irving Sawmill in Valley, N.S. tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release issued by J.D. Irving Ltd.

Three people are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

The daughter of one patient told CTV News that her father is in critical condition in the intensive care unit in Truro, N.S.

The province says four people have recovered from COVID-19 and their cases are considered resolved.

The province will not release any details about where the infected individuals are located, but officials do say there are cases across the province.

Nova Scotia has seen 4,031 negative test results and 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Public Health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the infected individuals. Those people are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

This is a developing story. More to come.