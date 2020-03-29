HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is confirming three workers at separate long-term care homes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in two days.

The latest positive is for a worker at the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

It is the third of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced today for the province, bringing the total to 122.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, says so far followup testing of residents and other employees who may have been in contact with the workers have come up negative.

On Saturday, the province announced workers at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., and an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement community in Halifax, had tested positive for the virus.

Strang says the workers who tested positive had stopped going into work and stayed home before they were showing symptoms.

However, Strang says health officials will continue to monitor for signs of appearance of the illness at the homes, and continue testing.

Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters he's frustrated by reports of people going to parks and beaches even though they're closed, referring to citizens who do this, "the reckless few."

He warned that if people don't obey the rules about avoiding public gatherings, "police will do it for you."

Strang says the nursing home infections are a reminder of what's at stake.

"The recent cases in the homes for seniors is a strong reminder that our older population is more vulnerable: They need our help and they deserve our vigilance," he said.

"Everyone has to take great care if they know they will be in contact with our vulnerable people, like our seniors and those with autoimmune issues."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2020.