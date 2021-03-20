HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

All three cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involve an individual in their 60s, an individual in their 30s, and an individual 19 and under.

The three cases are linked to previously reported infections and are all self-isolating.

Two people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with the total number of active cases increasing to 49.

BORDER RESTRICTIONS REMAIN FOR THOSE ENTERING N.B.

Health officials are reminding the public under the current mandatory order, anyone travelling into New Brunswick, or returning to New Brunswick from outside the province, is still required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, unless exempt.

On Friday, Nova Scotia announced they will be opening their borders to New Brunswickers effective 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The change means New Brunswick residents travelling to Nova Scotia will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, and Nova Scotians who visit New Brunswick will not need to self-isolate when they return home.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin says the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, made the recommendation based on the similar epidemiology in both provinces.

"I know this will make life easier for Nova Scotians who have family in New Brunswick or who work in New Brunswick," said Rankin.

In an email to CTV News on Friday, Bruce Macfarlane, the communications director for New Brunswick ’s Department of Health, says the decision to ease travel restrictions in New Brunswick "will continue to be closely monitored and may change at any time, based on public health advice."

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,489 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,409 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with nobody in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 946 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 244,678 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 346 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 245 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 438 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

All zones in New Brunswick are in the Yellow level under the province's mandatory order.