Three people arrested during protest outside Dartmouth housing development

Three people were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen on Mount Hope Avenue, near Highway 111, around 9:30 a.m.

Protesters clashed with police over a housing development being built in the area. The group says the wetland is a possible home to at-risk species, such as wood turtles, black ash trees and bats, and is calling for the housing development to be built in another part of the city.

“We want the provincial government to exchange other land that is more suitable for development, which there are plenty of in HRM, for this very ecologically important piece of land, so this development can go on, but not here,” said protester Tara Lapointe. “We want this land to be given back to the public and preserve it for future generations “

Demonstrators allegedly tried to stop a tree harvester from being delivered to the site by laying or standing in front of the machine.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed in an email to CTV News that three people were arrested at the scene and “charges are anticipated.”

Nova Scotia-born actor Elliot Page posted on Instagram that he was at the protest, identifying one of the arrested protesters as Darlene Gilbert, a Mi'kmaw elder.

Last month, the Nova Scotia Department of Environment told CTV News the work won't disturb a large enough portion of wetland to meet the criteria for an environmental assessment, and that it has no evidence there are endangered species in the area.

This is a developing story. More to come...