Three people charged in Saint John, N.B., as part of ongoing drug investigation

The Saint John Police Force has charged three people in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators executed two search warrants at different locations in Saint John on Friday. According to a news release from the force, officers made three arrests and seized the following evidence:

two electronic money counters

fentanyl (33.50 grams)

hydromorphone (18 x 3mg pills)

cocaine (12.78 grams)

$17,746.50 in Canadian Currency

Two women, aged 56 and 28, and a 29-year-old man have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

All three are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 56-year-old woman is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and the other two are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.