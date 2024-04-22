Three people face drug and weapon charges after search of Pictou County home: N.S. RCMP

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) has charged three people with drugs and weapons offences after police searched a home in Three Brooks, N.S.

The PCISCEU executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday, with the help of the Pictou County District RCMP, RCMP Northeast Nova Traffic Services, Stellarton Police Service and Westville Police Service.

“At the home, police safely arrested a man and two women then located and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, psilocybin, prescription medications, a stolen handgun with ammunitions, Canadian Currency and cellular phones,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

Nathan Timothy Hale, 37, from Stellarton, N.S., has been charged with:

trafficking in substance

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

unsafe storage of firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

Katelyn Rose Kirk, 33, from Pictou, N.S., was charged with:

trafficking in substance

possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

Rebecca Lynn Pitts, 47, from Three Brooks has been charged with:

trafficking in substance

possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

unsafe storage of firearm

Hale was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.

Kirk and Pitts were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on July 15.

