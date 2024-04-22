ATLANTIC
    • Three people face drug and weapon charges after search of Pictou County home: N.S. RCMP

    The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) has charged three people with drugs and weapons offences after police searched a home in Three Brooks, N.S. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) has charged three people with drugs and weapons offences after police searched a home in Three Brooks, N.S.
    The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) has charged three people with drugs and weapons offences after police searched a home in Three Brooks, N.S.

    The PCISCEU executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday, with the help of the Pictou County District RCMP, RCMP Northeast Nova Traffic Services, Stellarton Police Service and Westville Police Service.

    “At the home, police safely arrested a man and two women then located and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, psilocybin, prescription medications, a stolen handgun with ammunitions, Canadian Currency and cellular phones,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

    Nathan Timothy Hale, 37, from Stellarton, N.S., has been charged with:

    • trafficking in substance
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000
    • unsafe storage of firearm
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
    • possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

    Katelyn Rose Kirk, 33, from Pictou, N.S., was charged with:

    • trafficking in substance
    • possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

    Rebecca Lynn Pitts, 47, from Three Brooks has been charged with:

    • trafficking in substance
    • possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000
    • unsafe storage of firearm

    Hale was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.

    Kirk and Pitts were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on July 15.

