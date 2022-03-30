Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Miramichi

Three people have died after two vehicles collided in the Miramichi, N.B., area late Tuesday afternoon.

The Miramichi Police Force says the collision happened on Route 11 near the University Avenue overpass around 5:15 p.m.

A 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Smiths Crossing, N.B., and a 21-year-old man from Miramichi died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The Miramichi Police Force, Miramichi Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick all responded to the collision.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators remained on scene.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but roads were clear and dry at the time.

They also say autopsies will be performed on the drivers of each vehicle.