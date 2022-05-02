Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth

Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Camden Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers didn’t find any victims in the area, but a man who had been shot was found a short time later at the Dartmouth General Hospital. Police say he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Police recovered shell casings in the area of Camden Street. Officers also located a vehicle that had been struck by bullets in another area of Dartmouth and seized a loaded firearm from the vehicle.

Police say three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, were arrested in Dartmouth without incident.

The men were expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday to face the following charges:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

unsafe storage of a firearm

Police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).