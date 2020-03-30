HALIFAX -- “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is currently Netflix’s hottest show.

The docuseries profiles Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic, who spirals out of control. The true murder-for-hire story also features an eccentric cast of supporting characters.

Much to his surprise, Atlantic Canadian comedian and actor Shaun Majumder plays a small part in the series.

“I found out when I was watching it the first night it came out,” says Majumder.

Majumder says his friends were also shocked to see him appear on their screens.

“People were freaking out,” says Majumder.

So how did a comedian from Newfoundland end up in a documentary about Oklahoma’s Tiger King?

In 2016, Majumder profiled Joe Exotic for the show, “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.”

“We were there and we hung out and truly it was one of, it was probably the best, most fun, craziest interview that I’ve done on the show,” says Majumder.

Majumder describes Joe Exotic as “vivacious,” “funny,” and “charming,” and says the interview ranks amongst his favourite.

While Majumder says his time at the zoo was fascinating, he wants to make one thing clear.

“I hate zoos in general. It was clear, tigers do not belong in this kind of environment,” he says.

Majumder says the Tiger King series will leave viewers with more questions than answers, but there’s one question that stands out from the rest:

“If you haven’t watched it yet, where ya been?”

