Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
More than 50 per cent of eligible Canadians are now fully vaccinated
Trudeau defends Canada's early response to COVID-19 but admits room for improvement
WHO cautions data still limited on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but Canadian officials say it's OK
Vaccine passports: Where and how could they be used in Canada?
Ontario reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID-19 vaccines equal
Manitoba chief justice says private investigator hired in attempt to catch him breaking COVID-19 protocols
Feds to donate 17M vaccine doses to COVAX, match donations to UNICEF
Canada to reach 55M vaccine doses by week's end, catching up to U.S. on second doses
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada