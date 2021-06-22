HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they received a tip from the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit that a man had been sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

When police searched a residence in Dartmouth on June 16, they seized several electronic devices for forensic analysis and also found something they weren't expecting.

"The search also revealed an illegal cannabis dispensary at the residence," Halifax police said in a news release.

The drug unit then searched the residence and seized a bunch of drugs, some cash, and arrested four men who were there at the time.

Police charged a 24-year-old man with three counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

That 24-year-old man and three other men, ages 39, 31 and 22, are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face a slew of drug charges.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at www.cybertip.ca.