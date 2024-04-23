Tools stolen from construction site recovered thanks to Air Tags: P.E.I. RCMP

Police on Prince Edward Island say they have recovered approximately $2,000 worth of tools thanks to Apple Air Tags.

The RCMP says they received a report of stolen tools from a construction site in Miscouche on April 16.

Some of the tools were marked with Air Tags, which police say guided them to their exact location.

Police say a search warrant was executed in Summerside on Monday where the tools were found along with an undisclosed quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old Summerside man was arrested.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

