ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Tools stolen from construction site recovered thanks to Air Tags: P.E.I. RCMP

    An Apple Air Tag is pictured. An Apple Air Tag is pictured.
    Share

    Police on Prince Edward Island say they have recovered approximately $2,000 worth of tools thanks to Apple Air Tags.

    The RCMP says they received a report of stolen tools from a construction site in Miscouche on April 16.

    Some of the tools were marked with Air Tags, which police say guided them to their exact location.

    Police say a search warrant was executed in Summerside on Monday where the tools were found along with an undisclosed quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

    A 50-year-old Summerside man was arrested.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News