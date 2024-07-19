N.S. RCMP seize firearms and crossbow from tent, arrest man

A 38-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police seized two firearms and a crossbow from a Bloomfield, N.S., residence on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a complaint of a man threatening another man after a verbal altercation around 10:50 a.m. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle on Highway 101 in Plympton and arrested him shortly after noon.

Police later went to the Bloomfield residence and seized the firearms and crossbow, along with ammunition, from a tent on the property. One of the firearms was loaded at the time.

Krystofer Evan Robert Edmunds was charged with:

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of uttering threats

two counts of contravention of storage regulations.

Edmunds appeared in court on Thursday.

