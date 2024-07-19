Missing elderly man could be in Sydney: N.S. RCMP

A missing elderly man may be in or heading towards Sydney, N.S.

According to an RCMP news release, Richard Mahoney, 80, was last seen on Jessica Wong Lane in Baddeck in the early hours of Thursday. Police believe he is on foot.

Nine ground search and rescue teams, police dog services, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, RCMP Air Services, and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association have assisted in looking for Mahoney, but there have been no confirmed sightings.

Police are asking people in the Sydney area and all areas between Sydney and Baddeck to be extra vigilant and consider checking sheds, garages or barns.

Mahoney is described as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a dark bruise on his right elbow. He may be wearing, moccasin-style shoes, dark-coloured shorts, and a white-and-blue plaid or checkered shirt.

Anyone with information on Mahoney is asked to call police at 911 or 902-295-2350, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

