

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have held onto three ridings in Nova Scotia where byelections were held Tuesday following the departure of three members of the legislature who are running in the federal election.

The byelections took place in the Cape Breton ridings of Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and in the southwestern mainland riding of Argyle-Barrington.

Colton LeBlanc easily won in Argyle-Barrington and Brian Cormier won by a large margin in Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

In Northside-Westmount, Conservative candidate Murray Ryan eventually prevailed in a tighter four-way race with New Democrat Ronald Crowther, Independent candidate Danny Laffin and Liberal Paul Ratchford.

Laffin ran as an Independent after he was dropped as a Conservative candidate on Aug. 14 with little explanation from Tory Leader Tim Houston.

The byelections were called after Chris d'Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod stepped down to run for the Conservatives federally.

The outcome of the byelections means the Liberals hold 27 of the legislature's 51 seats, while the Tories have 17, the NDP five, and there are two Independent members.