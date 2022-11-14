'Torrential rain' causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L -

A southwestern Newfoundland town devastated in September by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button says the town's storm systems were already compromised by the post-tropical storm that destroyed between 85 and 90 homes in the community on Sept. 24.

He said in an interview today that storm sewers either were unable to handle the weekend's torrential rain or were blocked with debris left behind by Fiona.

Button says his staff was busy all weekend trying to stop flooding in people's homes and around the town.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney says that more than 84 millimetres of rain had fallen in the community by about 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The agency is forecasting wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the area today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.