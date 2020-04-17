HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police have released updated numbers in how many tickets they have issued related to COVID-19 directives.

The N.S. RCMP have charged 18 people since Tuesday for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.

The RCMP have charged a total of 134 people since Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Halifax Regional Police have charged four people since Tuesday, and a total of 114 since March 22.

Halifax police say they have responded to a total of 1,185 COVID-19 related calls.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22, closing all provincial parks and beaches, and authorizing police to issue tickets to enforce social distancing.

That same day, the Halifax Regional Municipality announced that they closed all municipal parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields/courts and trails until further notice, in accordance with the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.