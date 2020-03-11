HALIFAX -- Maritime football fans who didn’t purchase tickets to this summer’s regular-season CFL game in Halifax may be out of luck.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to play the Toronto Argonauts at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University on Saturday, July 25.

Tickets for Touchdown Atlantic went on sale Tuesday to the general public, but were available to fans with a presale password on February 27.

A large majority of the 10,000 available tickets were sold during the presale.

The CFL says, with such high demand for tickets, it is exploring new seating options. It hopes to expand seating at Huskies Stadium to 13,000-14,000.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie was in Halifax in January when he announced the game and mini Grey Cup Festival planned for Halifax this summer.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. The CFL has said the Halifax game will mark the biggest Touchdown Atlantic ever.

Ambrosie is returning to Halifax next week as part of his annual coast-to-coast CFL road trip.