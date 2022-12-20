Touchdown Atlantic: Toronto Argonauts to play Saskatchewan Roughriders at SMU in July

Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University is set to host a CFL game next summer.

Defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Huskie’s Stadium on July 29, 2023.

Scott Gray, Saint Mary's director of athletics and recreation, says the school is pleased to host this year’s Touchdown Atlantic.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our campus and community, and in particular, our football program, to experience the excitement of professional football,” said Gray, in a news release.

“We are very grateful to the CFL for this incredible opportunity to play host to this event."

The regular season game is set to kick off at 5 p.m.

"Touchdown Atlantic brings our fans together in a fun and exciting way," said Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL), in the release.

"It's our way of showing our friends in Atlantic Canada that they're an important part of the CFL family – and inviting our fans from across the country to 'come for the game and stay for a vacation.'"

In July of this year, Touchdown Atlantic took place at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

The game sold out in 24 hours and drew a crowd of more than 10,800.

According to the CFL, the event generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to Nova Scotia.

The CFL says ticket details will be announced in the new year.