Tourist community likely to be under boil water advisory all summer

There's bad news for residents, business owners and tourists in the community of Alma, N.B.

Friday was the tenth day in a row for a boil water advisory and there is no end in sight.

Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon told CTV News late Friday afternoon the advisory would likely last all summer long.

“I say it’s a distinct possibility because the up and down with the reservoir water level. If it continues to go down significantly on the weekends, there’s always the possibility of creating increased turbidity," said Rochon.

Turbidity, or cloudiness occurs when the water level in the reservoir gets low.

Rochon said instead of on again and off again advisories, it’s just simpler sometimes from a Department of Health perspective just to leave it on.

“The residents of Alma are aware. Of course, they want it lifted but we’re going to monitor it over the weekend. The weather is not supposed to be that great over the weekend so the demand on it may not be as significant as it was last weekend," said Rochon.

Rochon told CTV News last week that water consumption continues to "outstrip supply" in Alma.

The main cause is the amount of tourists that visit the seaside area and nearby Fundy National Park.

Alma's water supply system was built years ago and the increase in demand for water causes a strain on the system that was built for a small village.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the area annually.