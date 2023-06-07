Tractor-trailer crashes into Fredericton Animal Hospital, no injuries reported

A tractor-trailer crashed into the Fredericton Animal Hospital early Wednesday morning.

The cab of the truck could be seen lodged into the side of the building off Smythe Street.

Fredericton Police said in a tweet around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday that the roundabout at the top of Smythe Street and Highway 8 was closed.

Highway 8 at the top of Smythe Street (the traffic circle) is closed due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Thank you — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) June 7, 2023

The closure is expected to remain in place until the afternoon. Meanwhile, people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Police say no people or animals were injured in the crash.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating.

The hospital says it will be closed until further notice due to extensive damage.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.