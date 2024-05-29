Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S.

A tractor-trailer fire has caused traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said just after 8 a.m. Burnside Drive was closed between Highfield Park Drive and Wright Avenue. Commadore Drive was also closed between Ilsley Avenue and Eileen Stubbs Avenue.

As of 10:30 a.m., Burnside Drive is closed in both directions between Highway 111 and Wright Avenue and Commodore Drive is closed between Brownlow Avenue and Burnside Drive. Ronald Smith Avenue is also closed between Ilsley Avenue and Burnside Drive.

People are being asked to use alternate routes.

Halifax Regional Fire says no injuries have been reported and the fire is under control.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.