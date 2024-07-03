Traffic plans announced ahead of Cavendish Beach Music Festival

The P.E.I. RCMP has announced traffic plans ahead of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival this weekend.

To help keep traffic flowing in the area, the RCMP say the following road restrictions will be in place:

At the end of each night, Route 6 near the concert will be closed for two-way traffic for about two hours to allow traffic out.

Those parked in the east can only travel east, and those parked in the west can only travel west.

At the end of each night, vehicles won't be able to drive to the site for about two hours as traffic clears. If you're picking up someone, the RCMP says to plan a pick-up location clear of the concert grounds.

Thursday through Sunday, Highway 6 between Cavendish Corner and the Cavendish Beach Boardwalk will be closed to all inbound traffic from approximately 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Police say these measures facilitate the mass exit of vehicles and pedestrians from the festival site in both the east and west directions toward Stanley Bridge and North Rustico/New Glasgow.

The RCMP warn traffic congestion will be expected, with thousands of fans driving and walking from parking lots and campgrounds in the area and are asking people to be patient as they're leaving the site.

The festival kicks off Friday afternoon and wraps up Sunday night.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.