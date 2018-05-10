

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A major milestone has been hit in New Brunswick's flood recovery: Transportation officials hope to reopen the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton at noon Friday.

The four-lane stretch -- used by an average of 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles daily -- has been closed for the past week because of record-breaking flooding in the province.

The water has receded from the road but now crews are removing all the debris, mainly logs and driftwood.

Norm Clouston, general manager of Maritime Road Development Corp., which manages that stretch of highway, said crews had removed about 25 tandem truck loads of debris by noon Thursday, with lots more to go.

"Let's say 50 tandem loads of wood debris (left), plus there is garbage, and we take the garbage to the landfills," he said.

Inspectors were walking the route looking for damage, Clouston said.

"The evidence at this point is that there is erosion to the shoulder with a minimal amount of undermining. However the water is just receding," he said.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday that the province has asked the Armed Forces to conduct a "reconnaissance mission" to determine if the military can provide assistance in the cleanup.

As flood levels drop in the province, Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Emergency Measures Organization, said it may be safe for some residents to return to their homes, but he urged people to take a cautious approach.

"If it's safe to get back into your home and begin, then absolutely. That's the key thing we're preaching right now. You have to do it safely," he said Thursday.

"I can only imagine how eager people are to get back and start figuring out what their immediate future holds, but it doesn't make any sense if your home is still filled with water and part of the river. Hold on if you can and wait and do it safely."

In Fredericton, water levels were down to 6.8 metres after reaching 8.1 metres on Monday, and 8.36 at their peak.

Flood stage in Fredericton is 6.5 metres.

In Saint John, they had gone down to 5.23 metres Thursday after being up to 5.75 metres days ago. But, he said the city is still well over flood stage.

Downey said 1,516 people from 655 households had registered with the Red Cross, indicating they had evacuated their homes.

Officials say residents still need to be careful handling the water, since it's suspected it has been fouled by different contaminants.

The Canadian Red Cross has begun distributing flood cleanup kits, which include a mop, broom, scrub brush, sponges, latex gloves, masks and garbage bags.

Mary Hamilton of Fredericton, who lined up to get a cleanup kit Thursday, said her brother's apartment was flooded.

"He had at least two feet of water in his apartment. So I'm here to pick up a clean-up kit so I can give him a hand," she said.

"Obviously everything in his place is under water -- even his cleaning supplies -- so we don't know how useful they would be, so I picked up a kit today."

A glimpse at what’s left on part of Route 2 between Moncton/Fredericton as water recedes. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/8R8NwEmcor — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 10, 2018

Truck loads of debris have to be removed before highway reopens. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/qUWtg90jbn — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 10, 2018

A flood has never closed the highway before, since this section opened in 2001: pic.twitter.com/fll0naHRl7 — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 10, 2018

Water is still over some exits. Exit 333 east/westbound will not reopen for several more weeks. pic.twitter.com/S2N46QsxBt — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 10, 2018