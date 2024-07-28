Trespass notices issued at Dalhousie University encampment

Trespass notices have been issued for students taking part in an encampment in support of Gaza at Dalhousie University.

The notices, which were handed out on Friday, call for all participants of the encampment to vacate the property and remove all personal belongings by 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The university adds that failure to remove property by that time will lead to “the University removing such property and disposing of it.” The university will also be removing any graffiti, chalking, and any “unapproved structures”.

In addition to the removal of property, the university says they will pursue consequences for anyone who does not comply with the notice or takes part in the encampment afterwards under the university policies and the law, which could include a complete ban from all Dalhousie property.

In a statement to CTV News on Sunday, Dalhousie University said they still intend on maintaining dialogue with the organizers of the encampments.

“On May 12, 2024, an encampment organized by Students for the Liberation of Palestine Kjipuktuk (SLPK) was set up on Dalhousie’s Studley Quad. Since the encampment’s inception, Dalhousie has maintained respectful dialogue with organizers in the hopes of achieving a fair and peaceful resolution,” read the statement.

“While this is still our intention, on Friday, Dalhousie issued a Notice of Trespass to organizers of the encampment, communicating that all participants must vacate the encampment.”

“Dalhousie remains dedicated to the principles of safety and mutual respect. We believe that constructive dialogue, protest and non-violent demonstration can continue without the presence of an encampment. We are committed to ensuring that our campus remains a safe, vibrant and welcoming space for everyone in our community.”

The Jewish Faculty Network of Nova Scotia responded to the university’s decision to trespass the protestors in a statement online.

“We have supported the Dalhousie encampment, involving students from several universities, since it began. This is what universities should be all about. And we condemn the recent move by Dalhousie to evict the campers,” read the statement.

Groups in support of the encampment have planned to meet in front of the Henry Hicks building at Dalhousie at 6:30 on Sunday to protest the trespass.

