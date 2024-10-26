Trick, treat or trail? Community Halloween event in Nova Scotia draws hundreds

Hundreds of people got dressed up Saturday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating in East Chezzetcook, N.S., during the fourth annual ‘Halloween Trick or Treat on the Trail Walk.’

“It started out just after the pandemic,” said one of the organizers Angela Bonang. “We decided that the kids needed something fun to get them outside and celebrate, and so we created this,”

The walk winds along the Gaetz Brook Greenway. Dozens of stations were set up along the trail Saturday with goodies to pass out to trick-or-treaters.

“The community has been so supportive of this event, the businesses, individuals, organizations throughout HRM, and I'm so thankful for them,” Bonang said. “The kids are loving it. They're getting outside, having some fresh air, and it's fun to see so many people enjoying themselves. It's a joyous family community event.”

Bonang said the event has grown since it started. She said the first year there were about 700 participants. Last year there were 1,200 trick-or-treaters. Those numbers don’t include the hundreds of parents walking alongside their youngsters.

“This year it's been pretty steady and we’re hopefully expecting it to be the same amount of people or more,” said Bonang.

A committee of community members worked together year after year on the event. Bonang said their goal is to keep it going for as many years as possible.

“It's the best. It really is. It's such a family event. You see little ones with their parents and both sets of grandparents dressed up in costumes having fun. It's great.”

